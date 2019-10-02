St. Andrews campus helping the Bahamas

LAURINBURG — In response to Hurricane Dorian’s devastating impact on the Bahamas, two St. Andrews students — Andre Roberts and Rashawn Hamilton — along with Admissions Counselor Sara Rawls coordinated a campus effort to help with disaster relief donations.

Roberts and Hamilton are Bahamian residents and their families are safe.

Contributions helped to raise money, cases of water, 45 large boxes and 15 bags full of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, toiletries, mosquito nets, batteries, diapers, hygienic needs, toilet paper, canned goods and more.

The city of Laurinburg, Laurinburg Pilot Club and Haw Bluff Baptist Church contributed to the efforts.

“None of these donations would have been made possible without the help of Andre and Rashawn for thinking of the donation idea,” Rawls said. “Words cannot describe how thankful they are for every generous donation.”

James R. Henery is the director of communications and university chaplain for St. Andrews University.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Boxes.jpg

Collects clothing and supplies forthose affected by Hurricane Dorian