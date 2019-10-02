Whiskey tasting

October 2, 2019 Laurinburg Exchange News 0
The Exchange file photo On Friday, as part of the annual Scotland County Highland Games weekend, there will be a whiskey tasting and gathering at the King Fisher Society in Laurel Hill at 3 p.m. Those who plan to attend must register in advance. For information on the Scotland County Highland Games events, visit the website at www.carolina-highlandgames.com.

The Exchange file photo

On Friday, as part of the annual Scotland County Highland Games weekend, there will be a whiskey tasting and gathering at the King Fisher Society in Laurel Hill at 3 p.m. Those who plan to attend must register in advance. For information on the Scotland County Highland Games events, visit the website at www.carolina-highlandgames.com.

The Exchange file photo On Friday, as part of the annual Scotland County Highland Games weekend, there will be a whiskey tasting and gathering at the King Fisher Society in Laurel Hill at 3 p.m. Those who plan to attend must register in advance. For information on the Scotland County Highland Games events, visit the website at www.carolina-highlandgames.com.
https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Whiskey.jpgThe Exchange file photo On Friday, as part of the annual Scotland County Highland Games weekend, there will be a whiskey tasting and gathering at the King Fisher Society in Laurel Hill at 3 p.m. Those who plan to attend must register in advance. For information on the Scotland County Highland Games events, visit the website at www.carolina-highlandgames.com.