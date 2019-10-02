The Exchange file photo On Friday, as part of the annual Scotland County Highland Games weekend, there will be a whiskey tasting and gathering at the King Fisher Society in Laurel Hill at 3 p.m. Those who plan to attend must register in advance. For information on the Scotland County Highland Games events, visit the website at www.carolina-highlandgames.com.

