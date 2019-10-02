Candidate forum to be held Oct. 15 at courthouse

English English

LAURINBURG — Candidates for the municipal election on Nov. 5 will have another chance to address the public during an organized setting before voting begins.

The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Junior Service League, will host a Fall Candidates Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 15, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Scotland County Courthouse, 212 Biggs St. in Laurinburg.

“It is not good enough to just mark the candidate whose name we recognize, or who shook our hand,” said Chris English, executive director of the Chamber. “… we must make decisions based upon the candidates qualifications, record of community and/or public service, and their stated responses to questions and issues that we find important.”

During the forum, municipal office candidates will be given time to express their views to those in attendance before a Q&A session begins. The forum will be moderated by Professor William Loftus of St. Andrews University.

Those questions will be posed to candidates from the local media, as well as those in the audience.

”Each candidate will have two minutes to make opening remarks about his or her platform and qualifications,” English explained.

He added that all the candidates on the Nov. 5 ballot are expected to attend and participate.

“If for some reason a candidate can’t attend, they can send a representative to read their statement — but they cannot respond to any questions,” English said.

The event will be run as a forum rather than a debate, and there is a significant difference — though this event will include leanings toward the debate process.

“The Chamber’s candidates forum provide candidates with opposition an opportunity to express their views to the citizens,” English said. “Candidates will have two minutes to answer the questions (from the media and/or audience). This will continue until there are no more questions or at the discretion of the moderator.

“Candidates will get the opportunity for rebuttal if they would like to respond to a question, or contest what another candidate has said,” he added. “This makes our forum a little more like a debate.”

English said the Chamber and Junior Service League offer this kind of event for a specific reason.

“It is important that we work to ensure that all citizens of our county are encouraged to participate in elections in an educated and meaningful way,” he said.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

English https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_ChrisEnglish.jpg English

Event will include allmunicipal candidates