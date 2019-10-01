Yongue talks meat inspection with Rotary

W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Beth Yongue, an inspector for the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, spoke to the Rotary Club on Tuesday. W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Beth Yongue, an inspector for the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, spoke to the Rotary Club on Tuesday.

LAURINBURG — Beth Yongue is willing to promise consumers that the red meat and poultry they purchase for their family is safe.

“I’m the meat police,” the pork and meat inspector with the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services told the Rotary Club on Tuesday. “And may be the only veterinarian who carries a badge.”

Yongue initially attended The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to major in French. She then continued a lifelong dream by attending NC State University to earn her veterinary degree.

“After that, I didn’t think I could combine the two degrees by becoming a French poodle veterinarian,”she said.

Instead, she joined the NCDACS and worked her way up the ladder.

North Carolina is only one of 27 states with its own meat inspection program, and its regulations mirror that of the USDA> Yongue said the state agency operates under an $8.2 million budget, with half being funded by the federal government.

She said the state regulates such things as slaughter houses, processing plants for wholesale distribution and, most recently an area known as “siluiformes,” which is large catfish.

Those places that operate without an inspection, the consequences can include civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation and criminal prosecution.

“We also see a lot of things like jerky and pork skins processed at home for sale at fairs and flea markets,”she said, “and those need to be inspected, as well.”

Any fines imposed go to public schools in the county where the violation occurred.

Yongue said the state agency, in 2018 alone, inspected 161,769,924 pounds of red meat; 62,009,104 pounds of poultry; and 323,438 pounds of swine at the high end — along with 66 pounds of bison and 4 pounds of water buffalo at the low end.

She added that, during that same year, about 1,000 animals were condemned for things like cancers, fever, being non-ambulatory and any number of diseases.

She also said the NCDACS takes great care in making sure the animals are treated well.

“We are careful to be as humane as possible when preparing animals for slaughter,” she said. “Any egregious acts result in immediate suspension of a slaughter plant.”

She added that all animals are inspected prior to slaughter and again after slaughter before being released for public consumption.

Yongue told the group that condemned animals are sent to a rendering company, where they are used for bone meal, makeup products and other uses.

Finally, she said that all plants must have a recall plan, which could be put into use for a variety of reasons.

