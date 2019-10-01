Break-in

LAURINBURG — Police responded to St. James Holiness Church on Alexander Drive Monday after a report of a break-in. There was $100 damage to the church and police arrested 34-year-old Trent Walters of South Caledonia Road for felony breaking and entering into a place of worship. He was given a $3,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McColl, South Carolina reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into their 2004 Chevrolet 2500 and stole two chainsaws totaling $760.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Lowe’s Home Improvement reported several larcenies from the business to the police department on Monday. The first occurred on Sept. 8 where an Indian male stole a leaf blower valued at $280 before leaving in a four-door Ford. The second incident occurred on Sept. 18 where someone stole a generator and stove totaling $998, there is a person of interest. The third occurred on Sept. 25 when a white male stole a chainsaw valued at $399 and left in a red truck.

Identity theft

LAURINBURG — A resident of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had used their information to purchase a vehicle at Laurinburg Auto Sales. There is a person of interest.

