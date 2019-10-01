LAURINBURG — Scotland County is currently seeing drought conditions, but that’s not a bad thing for most of the local farmers.

The county has seen, generally, less than an inch of rain since Hurricane Dorian dumped nearly 3 inches.

According to Randy Wood, Scotland County Cooperative Extension director, if the drought had come six or seven weeks ago it would have hurt many of the crops. But as farmers are now moving into harvesting season, only soybeans will see the adverse affects.

“Given the time of the year, it isn’t that bad as if it was during the growing season,” Wood said. “While it’s not ideal, it’s a lot better than the excessive rain of last year.”

Wood added that the dry conditions do make it easier for farmers to harvest cotton, sweet potato, corn and peanut crops which is a huge difference from last year. When Hurricane Florence hit the county with major rainstorms and then rain continued to hit the area continuously afterward and pushing some planting to later in the spring due to many fields still being too wet in the spring to plant.

“Farmers had to change their crop patterns at the beginning of the season but most were able to get everything planted,” Wood said. “We dealt with some issues but our farmers are very resilient.”

Wood added that it has been night and day difference between the two years as of last year’s wet conditions ruining 40 to 60-percent of crops.

“I’m very glad that we had a somewhat normal growing season this year,” Wood said. “We’re looking to have above-average soybeans and peanuts this year … there’s a limit to how many bad years a farmer can take and we’ve had two or three bad years in a row so this has been what we needed.”

Local farmers are able toget their crops harvested