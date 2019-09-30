LAURINBURG – Scotland Health Care System announces a temporary change in visitor parking at Scotland Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and Wednesday, Oct. 2. The main visitors parking lot at the entrance of the Hospital will be closed for construction and this will cause a temporary interruption in where visitors may park.

On Monday afternoon, crews will start blocking off this parking lot to ensure no cars enter the lot prior to Tuesday morning. The visitors parking lot will be closed for two days as crews work to seal coat and reline. The work will be completed during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday and is expected to be finished by 8:00 am on Thursday. The main sidewalks and front entrance will remain open for walk-in access to the Hospital. There will be personnel directing visitors to alternative parking lots.

We appreciate the patience from our patients, staff and community as we continue our efforts to beautify the Scotland campus. This schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen maintenance on equipment.