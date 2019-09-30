Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of South King Street was arrested on Friday that unknown persons had broken into her vehicle by causing $150 damage to the passenger window and stole a handbag with a Bible in it.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sherbrooke Circle reported to the police department on Friday that someone broke into his vehicle stealing a pocketbook with wallet, cardholder and debit cards.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Atkinson Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had busted out the passenger side window of the vehicle and stole a wallet with $60 cash, debit card and drivers license.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fayetteville reported to the police department on Friday that while his white 2013 Chrysler 300S was stolen from the Holiday Inn.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had stolen his 2012 Dodge Charger. The vehicle was later found it had been wrecked and abandoned near Washington Park.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Monclair Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had caused $200 damage to the glass door on the side of the residence.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Laurel Hill Church Road reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had caused $150 damage to a Buick LaCrosse and Toyota Corolla by busting windows out while the vehicles were parked on Anson Avenue.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tabitha Wyland, 41, of Kinston Street was arrested Friday for possession of schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaun Locklear, 34, of Maxton was arrested Saturday for communicating threats. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Edward Terry, 39, of Rosemary Lane was arrested Saturday for assault on a female and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Derrick Swindell, 41, of Turnpike Road was arrested Sunday for simple possession of marijuana, intent to sell schedule II, trafficking heroin, maintaining a vehicle and resist delay and obstruct. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Daquan Chavis, 25, of McKay Street in Wagram was arrested Sunday for maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, trafficking MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to sell and deliver controlled substance. He was given a $172,000.

LAURINBURG — Shantell Johnson, 18, of Peden Street was arrested Sunday for simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Christopher Byrd, 28, of Peden Street was arrested Sunday for simple assault. He wasn’t given a bond.

