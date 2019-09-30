Walked tabbed treasurer for AACPR

LAURINBURG — Dr. Ash Walker, assistant professor for Sports Performance, Health & Fitness Program coordinator, has been appointed as treasurer for the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

In this role, Dr. Walker joins the board of directors for the national organization whose members include cardiovascular and pulmonary physicians, nurses, exercise physiologists, physical therapists, behavioral scientists, respiratory therapists, dieticians and nutritionists, comprising about 4,000 members. There are approximately 3,500 cardiopulmonary rehab programs across the United States consisting of multidisciplinary healthcare professionals.

Strategic Partners include The American Association for Respiratory Care, The American College of Cardiology, The American College of Sports Medicine, The American Heart Association, The American Thoracic Society, The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and The Medical Fitness Association.

Dr. Walker said, “For most of my career, I have been involved in the world of cardiopulmonary rehabilitation as an exercise physiologist. I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve and give back to field that has been so good to me over the years. What is exciting is the real possibility of some of our sports performance, health, and fitness majors working in the field of cardiopulmonary rehabilitation.”

Founded in 1985, the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation is dedicated to the mission of reducing morbidity, mortality and disability from cardiovascular and pulmonary disease through education, prevention, rehabilitation, research and disease management. Central to the core mission is improvement in quality of life for patients and their families.

James R. Henery is the director of communications and university chaplain for St. Andrews University.

