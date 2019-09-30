LAURINBURG — When nearing a school in Scotland County, several signs warn about the decreased speed for the school zone — and speeding could get drivers a $438 ticket.

Recently the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has heard concerns over people speeding around the schools, particularly Laurel Hill Elementary. Last week, approximately 26 speeding tickets were given out between Laurel Hill, South Scotland Elementary and Shaw Academy.

While Shaw saw the highest speed at 71 mph in the school zone, Laurel Hill saw the majority of the tickets. According to Deputy Darryl Ford, this is a concern for the Sheriff’s Office since the bus entrance is right after the top of the hill — as well the fact that a deputy directs traffic at the parent entrance, and several years ago a deputy was hit there.

“People are just thinking let’s get our children to school and not thinking about the officer directing traffic three different ways,” Ford said. “When you have all that traffic, everyone is in a hurry so they can get to where they’re going and get to work and they’re not thinking of the safety and issue with speed.”

Ford says that, when people get pulled over in school zones, he typically hears people saying that they were slowing down, but the car is already well into the school zone where they should be going 35.

“What people don’t understand is that when you pass this school zone right here, you’re supposed to be doing 35 at that point,” Ford said. “And the problems we have with citizens are that they’re coming down the road at 55 miles per hour and they’re waiting until they get to the entrance of the school to slow down. But you’re supposed to be doing 35 when you pass the sign.”

He added that usually when he pulls people over that he hears that the driver was slowing down or that they couldn’t have been doing that high of speed when typically by the time they notice the officer they’re slowing down but he’s already clocked them.

Ford said that the officers aren’t out at the schools to be vindictive and just give out tickets, they’re hoping to get people to realize the safety issues with speeding in a school zone and to slow down. During the times of the school zones, buses are coming and going as well as parents picking up and dropping off children.

“If they see a car out here they’ll think they’re going to get a ticket so they slow down and that increases the safety of everything,” Ford said.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Bus.jpg

Deputies hoping to getmotorists to slow down