Police detective is fired

FAYETTEVILLE — According to a story produced by WRAL, the Fayetteville Police Department has fired a detective accused of sending inappropriate messages to women who had been raped.

Paul G. Matrafailo III, who started working for the department 10 years ago and was part of the department’s Crisis Intervention Team, was dismissed by the Fayetteville Police Department in May.

Deanne Gerdes, executive director of the Rape Crisis Volunteers of Cumberland County, said three alleged rape victims informed her that Matrafailo, who was handling their cases, was sending inappropriate messages to them via text or social media.

Gerdes told WRAL News that she asked the rape victim if she could inform Matrafailo’s bosses about the inappropriate communication.

“She said yes,” Gerdes said, adding that her agency has worked with a second woman who came forward. “They were scared to do that, but we’ve worked with them. They’re getting counseling and we’re helping them through everything they’ve been through.”

Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West said an investigation is underway, but no criminal charges have been filed against the former detective.