Garrigus is tabbed Optimist of the Year

LAURINBURG — New officers for the Optimist Club were installed Thursday evening during the 58th annual Spouses Night and Installation Banquet, but one individual was completely blindsided.

Jim Garrigus was recognized as the local club’s Optimist of the Year, which came as a huge surprise. Secretary Bear Hughes gave the presentation, thanking him for his commitment to the club — as well as for not having to go to Sam’s Club to get supplies for the concession stand for the first time in 14 years.

“Every year there is someone newer to the organization, and have decided that they want to be a part of this, who says ‘I want to get involved,’” Hughes said. “This person just keeps saying yes. It’s important that we recognize that kind of commitment … our club is so appreciative of Jim Garrigus that you’re our Optimist of the Year this year.”

Garrigus joined the Optimist Club in January 2018 and has helped with concession stands and chocolate sales, to name a few.

“I’m very flattered — there’s a lot of people who put in a lot of hours and, like somebody said, there’s a lot of people who do things behind the scenes that you don’t realize,” Garrigus said. “Any one of 20 people deserves this, I’m very flattered … as soon as he said he didn’t have to go to Sam’s all year long, I thought, ‘oh God, that’s me,’ but it’s very humbling.”

Also recognized during the banquet was Richard Massey, who received the Riggins-Quick Eagle Award. Hughes wasalso given the Life Member Award.

To end the night, Eric Byrd passed the gavel over to new president Boyd McLaurin, who said he is excited to give back to the organization that his three daughters were involved in.

McLaurin said he had pushed with Phillip Hayes to have a softball field despite older members not wanting the field. Eventually, they did get the field and McLaurin helped cut the timber for the area where the field is today.

“I’m excited to be giving back to the club for what they’ve given my family,” McLaurin said. “Come out and see what we offer, it’s a program with no charge for any kids to participate in. This program has been going on forever in Scotland County and it’s a friendly good environment and we need more young people to come out and join.”

The 2019-20 Optimist Club officers are: President Boyd McLaurin; President-Elect Chuck Witmore; Past President Eric Byrd; Internal Vice President Jerry Riggins; External Vice President Rodney McCarter; Secretary Bear Hughes; Treasurer Steve Cole; 1-Year Director Park Mullis; 1-Year Director Tommy Brigman; 1-Year Director Nancy Beacham; 2-Year Director Jim Ellis; 2-Year Director Ron Riggins; 2-Year Director Jim Garrigus.

The Optimist Club meets every Thursday at noon at the American Legion building on Atkinson Street.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

McLaurin takes the gavel as theclub’s president for 2020-21