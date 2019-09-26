Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sept. 20 that someone had stolen 40 hemp plants from him valued at $4,500.

MARSTON—Smithfield Foods Farm reported to the sheriff’s office on Sept. 20 that unknown persons stole a utility trailer from a location on Nashville Church Road valued at $450.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sept. 20 that someone had stolen a $6,000 lawn mower.

LAURINBURG — Lowe’s Home Improvement reported to the sheriff’s office on on Saturday that $688 of power-tools was stolen from them.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hill Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had pried a lock off the gate at her residence which was valued at $10.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Salley McNair Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that he was out of $319.92 due to someone getting his information.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Herbert McNeill, 36, of Captain Street surrendered himself to police Wednesday for simple assault and communicating threats warrants. He was released on a written promise to appear.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_annacrime-13.jpg