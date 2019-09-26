Pet Blessing continues decades-old tradition

LAURINBURG — St. David’s Episcopal Church will be continuing a tradition this year that has gone back decades — the Pet Blessing.

According to Senior Warden Carolyn Beranek, the church has been doing the blessing for at least 30 years and, while the event wasn’t held last year, the tradition is continuing on now. On Oct. 6 the church is welcoming everyone in the community to attend the blessing to celebrate their pets.

“It’s about showing appreciation for your pets since we tend to take them for granted,” Beranek said. “And any offering we receive during the blessing goes to the Scotland County Humane Society.”

It is asked that all dogs be on a least and all other animals like cats and other pets be in a carrier. For those who don’t have a pet stuffed animals are also welcomed to join the blessing.

Beranek said that they began doing stuffed animals when a family didn’t have pets but the children wanted to partake in it so by allowing stuffed animals it allows for everyone to feel welcome even if they don’t have a pet.

“We’re welcoming everyone who wants to come,” Beranek said. “We have people who come just because they’ve never been and want to see what it’s about… So we welcome anyone who wants to come to experience it and celebrate their pets.”

The Rev. Linda Nelson will be assisting with service and snacks for both humans and pets afterward. The event will be outside on the lawn of the church but in case of rain, it will be moved into the parish hall.

The blessing will be on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. at the church, which is located at the corner of Covington Street and Azure Court.

Contact the church at 910-276-1757 with any questions.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

