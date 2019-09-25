Laurel Hill counselor nominated for state award

Caudill Caudill

LAURINBURG — There are hundreds of school counselors working at the various schools across the state, but one local counselor has been nominated for the North Carolina School Counselor Associations School Counselor of the Year.

Laurel Hill Elementary’s Support Staff of the Year Anne Caudill was recently told that she was up for the state-level award, which has criteria listed for things such as demonstrated leadership, innovative approaches to counseling, and service to the community as requirements for nominations.

“I was shocked and very honored,” Caudill said. “There’s a lot of counselors in the state — for someone to nominate me, it’s a big deal.”

When Caudill told some of her co-workers about the award she was greeted with lots of praise and, while she didn’t tell all her students that she had been nominated, she did tell one first-grader who responded with, “you’re the goodest teacher I’ve ever had.”

“I love working with children and I love helping them,” Caudill said. “I try to be their person, the one they go to if they need hugs or they need reassurance or just someone to listen to.”

Caudill says there’s more to counselors than just working one-on-one with students. While she does do one-on-one with students she also has “lunch bunch” groups where she talks to students about a variety of topics such as grief, how to get along with others and how to manage feelings. But there is more to her job than just working with students.

“I do a lot of collaborations with the teachers, teaching is a hard job it can take a toll on them,” Caudill said. “I’m also there to support the teachers and the parents and help them out… I’ll walk down the hallways and I’ll check on teachers and students to make sure they’re doing okay.”

Caudill has spent her entire career working for Scotland County Schools and has spent the last 19 at Laurel Hill. She will find out if she wins Counselor of the Year at the NCSCA Conference in November.

