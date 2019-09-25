Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of McLean Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen a flat-screen TV and a kindle valued at $1,000 along with $23 cash.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lila Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into the barn at the residence and stole a push lawnmower and weed-eater totaling $550.

Disorderly Conduct

LAURINBURG — A 17-year-old student was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct Tuesday after attempting to provoke two other students in the bus parking area of Scotland High School. She was released on a written promise to appear.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had caused $700 in damage to her vehicle by cutting the tires, damaging windows and mirrors while a resident of Biggs Street was parked there as well and had dents in his vehicle.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Flando Locklear, 40, was arrested Tuesday for misdemeanor larceny, resist delay and obstruct of an investigation as well as felonious larceny out of Aberdeen. He was given a $22,000 bond.

