A new twist on an old family favorite

I grew up eating honey mustard chicken, so when I found a recipe on Pinterest for honey mustard salmon, I just had to try it.

I love salmon, as I tend to do a lot of salmon recipes, but I get burned out on the different recipes pretty quickly since I tend to make them over and over again.

So I’m always trying new recipes because, despite getting sick of the recipe, I really do love salmon and I know it’s healthy for me — plus, I don’t feel bad eating a sleeve of Oreos after.

This was definitely a winner for me, but I would like to try just putting regular honey mustard on the salmon and see which recipe turns out better.

I also ended up broiling these for a little bit because I wanted just a bit of crisp to finish it off. It didn’t add a lot, but it did add a bit more than I would have if I hadn’t broiled it.

***

Ingredients …

2 salmon fillets

2 tablespoons of butter

1 tablespoon of garlic

1 1/2 tablespoon of honey

1 1/2 tablespoon of dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon of basil

1/2 teaspoon of parsley

Salt and pepper.

***

Directions …

Pre-heat oven to 400. Put butter into a container and melt it then add garlic, honey, mustard, basil and parsley.

Add salmon to baking sheet and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Then cover with mixture.

Cook for 10 minutes then broil for 2 to add a nice crisp finish to it.