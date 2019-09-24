Hanburger talks football with Rotary

W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Chris Hanburger, who played 14 seasons with the Washington Redskins after a college career at UNC, spoke to the Rotary Club on Tuesday. He is now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Chris Hanburger, who played 14 seasons with the Washington Redskins after a college career at UNC, spoke to the Rotary Club on Tuesday. He is now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

LAURINBURG — Chris Hanburger didn’t go to his high-school graduation. He didn’t go to his college graduation. And he didn’t attend a retirement reception.

“I couldn’t wait to get out of those places,” he told the Rotary Club on Tuesday.”I was lucky to get out of high school.”

What Hanburger did do was join the Army just 10 days after his high-school graduation and, after a few years, he decided to go to college. His choice was The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he got a scholarship his freshman year to play football.

“I didn’t even have any civilian clothes when I first went to UNC,” he recalled. “All I had was military stuff, so I wore a lot of green T-shirts, khaki pants and boots to class.”

He not only got some civilian clothing, using the $15 per month he was allowed for laundry, but he also put together a solid enough college career to catch the attention of the NFL. In 1965, he was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 18th round as a center and linebacker.

“I didn’t even know I was drafted,” he said. I didn’t pay much attention to that stuff, and I think I was off hunting that weekend.”

Getting drafted, however, put Hanburger in a quandary.

“My girlfriend had been bugging me to get married, so I made her a deal — I told her if we (UNC) went to a bowl game, then we can get married and wherever we went for the bowl game could be our honeymoon,” he said.

As it turned out, the Tar Heels needed a late field goal to win that final regular-season game and get an invitation to the Gator Bowl — and Hanburger was the center.

“So you know I was thinking … should I hike the ball high or just roll it back,” he said. “But we made the field goal and went to the Gator Bowl, which means I had to get married.”

When Hanburger signed his contract in 1965, he was given $2,000 in cash and was to make another $7,500 for the season. Among the coaches he played for during a 14-year career were Otto Graham and Vince Lombardi.

“Otto was a far better quarterback than he was coach,” Hanburger said. “And we were all afraid of Lombardi, based on his reputation with Green Bay.”

Following Lombardi came George Allen, whom Hanburger said “was the best coach I ever played for in my life.”

“He would have spies in every team’s practices and get information nobody else could get,” he added. “And he was extremely superstitious.”

After his 14th season, Hanburger was put on waivers by the Redskins and he retired.

Some of his NFL highlights include: nine Pro Bowl appearances; five times vote All-Pro first team; Defensive Player of the Year in 1972; voted one of the 70 greatest Redskins; and now part of the Redskins’ Ring of Honor. In 2011, Hanburger was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

“Over the years I’ve learned what really makes the world go ‘round is common sense,” he said. “And it seems a lot of people just don’t have it.

“I’d also say that, no mater what job or task you have, do it better than anyone else and you’ll be successful,” Hanburger concluded.

