CCH helps the local community

LAURINBURG — Homelessness in Scotland County isn’t a common issue for local government meetings, but at the recent City Council meeting, one concerned resident spoke as a delegation.

Deborah Hoskins-Sommer spoke to the council on what actions the city could offer to help the homeless. Council suggested she go speak to the Scotland County Concerned Citizens for the Rehabilitation of the Homeless on what is being done currently and bring back what the city can do to help.

The CCRH was started in 1990 by five concerned Scotland County residents and is a non-profit charity that relies on private donations rather than state or federal funding. According to Executive Director Josie Harrill, the organization isn’t about giving a hand-out but rather a hand-up with the support people need to get back on their feet.

“It’s always a blessing to be able to help people in the community,” Harrill said. “And we help a lot of people here.”

CCRH has two houses in operation, one that houses men and one that houses women, which allow those who cannot afford a place to live an opportunity to work and save up money so they can find a place to live when they graduate from the program.

“It’s more of a transitional house for people who are struggling to get back on their feet,” Harrill said. “We have certain rules and regulations with the biggest being you have to be willing to work.”

Harrill added to be accepted into the houses, which hold four people each, the applicant must do an in-person interview. CCRH also offers counseling for those who are addicted to drugs or alcohol.

The organization also runs a thrift store, the Helping Hand, where all the money made goes straight back into the CCRH mission. The Helping Hand started in 1998 and is run completely by volunteers who operate the store as well as sort through and separate the items donated, which is everything from clothes to home-goods to children’s toys.

“The mission is to give back to the community,” Harrill said. “We give clothing to the schools to give to the students if a family lost their possessions due to a fire or flood we clothe them at no cost … even if they just can’t afford a coat we’ll get them one.”

This week the store is having a “bag sale” event where customers can fill a bag with items for $5. Harrill said sales and posts of the volunteers are continuously posted on the store’s Facebook page. Harrill added that they’re always looking for volunteers and donations as well.

“They can call me or show up at the back door of the Helping Hand and we’ll put them to work,” Harrill said. “It’s more of a family here than volunteers.”

The Helping Hand will take anything from clothes, shoes, toys and small pieces of furniture. Large pieces of furniture are not accepted.

The store is located at 130 Biggs St. in Laurinburg and is open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations are accepted Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For information about CCH, call 910-276-8420.

