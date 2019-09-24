Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Saturday that several TVs, a cable box and $85 in cash was taken from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Monday that assorted clothes, hair clippers, a laundry basket and stereo totaling $1,000.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Saturday that two iPhones were taken from her while at a friends house.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wilson Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had shot at the house damaging the screen-door.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Deluca Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had caused $300 to a screen door.

Rape

LAURINBURG — The mother of a juvenile reported to the police department on Monday that a 16-year-old had raped her child two-months ago. Police are currently investigating.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Greggory Brown, 51, of Windmere Drive was arrested Saturday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Robert Johnson, 61, of Hall Street was arrested Sunday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Tyrell Hayes, 32, of Charlotte was arrested Sunday for assault on a female and resist, delay and obstruct. He was given a $20,000.

LAURINBURG — Dwayne Leggette, 50, of Oak Street was arrested Sunday for resist, delay and obstruct. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Guadalupe Cantor, 23, of First Street was arrested Sunday for trespassing. He was given a $1,500.

LAURINBURG — Cody Mishue, 23, of Maxton was arrested Sunday for failure to appear. He was given a $5,000.

LAURINBURG — James Brown, 31, of Red Springs was arrested Sunday for uttering and forging of an instrument in Robeson County. He was given a $7,000.

LAURINBURG — Tyler Cates, 27, of Hamlet was arrested Monday for trespassing on real property. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Douglas Brown, 30, of Laurel Hill was arrested Monday for assault on a female, communicating threats and stalking. He wasn’t given a bond.

