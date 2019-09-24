Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

Sept. 27

— The annual State of Education Breakfast will be held at Scotia Village in the Morris Morgan Entertainment Center at 8 a.m. Breakfast will be provided at 7:30 a.m. The cost to attend is $6.

Sept. 27-28

— Scotia Village Repertory Theatre will present a melodrama, “Run to the Roundhouse, Nellie (He Can’t Corner You There),” at 7 p.m. at Scotia Village each day. All are invited to come cheer for the hero, boo at the villain, and sigh for the heroine. There will be no charge for this production, but donations will be accepted.

Sept. 28

— The annual Scotland County Pow Wow will be held at Legion Park, 1103 Atkinson St. in Laurinburg, beginning at noon. Will include gospel singing, drummers and dancers.

Sept. 30

— Scotland County Parks & Recreation will begin a free six-week, one-hour Walk with Ease Class at 9 a.m. through Nov. 7 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Scotland Place. There are only 15 spots available, so get you name on the list. Must be 55 and older, and register with Penny Hammonds at 910-277-2585.

Oct. 4

— Bridge-at-the-Village will sponsor this year’s October Senior Pairs Game at Scotia Village in Laurinburg starting at 1 p.m. Players 55 and older are invited to find a partner and come play. Pre-registration required, cost is $5 per person. For information and to reserve a place, call Mac Doubles at 910-277-7512.

Oct. 12

— Abbott Laboratories will hold “A Celebration With Fellow Co-Workers” dinner reunion for former employees at Highland, 17161 Plant Road in Laurinburg from 5 to 10 p.m. Cost is $25 per person and an RSVP is due by Sept. 21. The event is sponsored by The Lunch Club. To RSVP, contact Mary Buie at 910-844-3809; Deloris Johnson at 910-527-1367; Shirley Murphy at 910-276-0160; Juanita Pate at 910-318-2081; or Clara Quick at 910-277-0639.

Oct. 15

— The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Junior Service League, will hosting a Fall Candidates Forum beginning at 6 p.m. at the Scotland County Courthouse, located at 212 Biggs St. in Laurinburg. For information on the 2019 Fall Candidate Forum, contact the Chamber at 910-276-7420.

Oct. 19

— Scottish Pilot Club Barbara Sasseen Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at Scotch Meadows Country Club. Four-person team (men, women or mixed) will play a two-low net Best Ball format using 100% handicap. Cash prizes. Entry fee of $70 includes green fee, carts, breakfast, refreshments on course and lunch. Course competition Super Drive on No. 18 and two mulligans are also part of golf outing. Silent auction of fabulous items is open to the public in the clubhouse. For information, call Diana Johnston at 291-0218 or Debbie Quick at 280-6319.

ONGOING …

Silver Sneakers exercise classes at Scotland Place will be held Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning at 8 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 9 a.m.

Scotland County Board of Health meets every third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Scotland County Health Department, 1405 West Blvd. (Governmental Complex) in Laurinburg. Open to the public for comments, questions or concerns.

Blue Grass Music: The Pickin’ Shed runs each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. until November. Admission is free, and anyone wishing to play should bring an instrument. The shed is located at the intersection of Marston Road and McFarland Road.

Dementia Alliance Support Group (formerly Alzheimer’s Support Group) meets every second Tuesday in the Board Room at Scotland Memorial Hospital at 7 p.m. All caregivers are welcome. For information, contact Doris Donovan at 910-610-1134.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings: The Easy Does It group meets at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Snead’s Grove AA Building on Old Wire Road, Laurel Hill. The KISS Group meets at 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Luke United Methodist Church on Turnpike Road. The Lunch Bunch Group meets at noon Thursdays at the Ed Guest Building on Church Street.

Parkinson Support Group: The Parkinson Support Group meetings are the third Tuesday of each month from 3 to 4 p.m. at Scotia Village in the Wellness Center inside the aerobics room. For information contact 910-276-4868 or 910-610-5777.

Museum tours: The Scotland County Museum, located at 13021 X-Way Road, and John Blue House are now open for tours on Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Holidays are excluded. Tours are free, but donations are accepted.

Al-Anon: Al-Anon will be held every Monday at 7 p.m. at Snead’s Grove AA Building. For information, call Anna McMillian at 910-280-3333.

Community garden: The Partners in Ministry community garden will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Third Street in East Laurinburg. Call 910-277-3355 for information.

Line dancing: Free line dance classes will be held every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. The class is sponsored by the Extension and Community Association and the NC Cooperative Extension. It will be held at Scotland Place. Call 910-277-2422 to register.

Yoga: Yoga is held at Scotland Place Senior Center on Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The monthly $15 fee covers all classes at Scotland Place. Call 277-2585 for more information.

GED classes: Partners In Ministry holds free GED classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Wagram Recreation Center hosts free GED classes, provided by Richmond Community College, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Restoring Hope Center offers GED classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Community Watch: Wagram Community Watch is held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Wagram Recreation Center. The watch is sponsored by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Beekeepers: Scotland County Beekeepers Association meets the first Tuesday of each month at Scotland County Cooperative Extension. Office is at 231 E. Cronly St. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

Free after-school program: Partners in Ministry is hosting the program SYSTEM (Strengthening Youth in Science Technology Engineering and Math) that offers tutoring, homework help, and skills reinforcement for students in third through fifth grade. For information call 910-277-3355 or visit www.pim-nc.org.

Masons meeting: Laurinburg Masonic Lodge 305 AF& AM meets the first Tuesday of the month at the Masonic Lodge at the corner of McLean and Atkinson streets. The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m., but dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

Literacy council: The Scotland County Literacy Council offers free assistance with reading, writing, math and computer skills to adult learners. The council is also seeking volunteer tutors. For information, call 910-276-7007.

Free Wi-Fi: The Wagram Recreation Center is providing free Wi-Fi. Classroom space is available during center hours: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Diabetes Support: The Community Diabetes Support Group Education Program meets every third Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the W.R. Dulin Center in the Rehab Center. For information, contact Kathie Cox, Health Educator II/Active, Healthy Carolinian’s coordinator at 910-277-2440.

Caregiver respite: The Family Caregiver Program offered by the Lumber River Council of Governments has respite hours available to help caregivers in need of a short break. The person who needs to be cared for must be 60 years of age or older, or be of any age and have Alzheimer’s Disease or another dementia. To place an application for this free service, call Rachelle Hodnett 910-775-9779.