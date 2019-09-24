LAURINBURG — The Kuumba Festival is making its return after getting washed out in 2018 by Hurricane Florence. This will be the 28th annual celebration and will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Laurinburg along Main Street.

Sponsored by the African-American Heritage Committee, the festival allows the community to come together to participate and engage in the celebration of African and African-American culture.

The event originally started in Market Park, but was moved to the downtown area of Laurinburg. According to Darrel “BJ” Gibson, president of the African-American Heritage Committee, the move was to increase more community engagement in the festival, help the surrounding stores gain new attraction and expand the festival itself.

“Our hope, with everything happening in the world that is negative, that we are able to use the festival to unite our communities,” Gibson said.

The event is expecting to have 30 vendors. There will be food that represents African and African-America culture. There will also be entertainment such as African dancing, a fashion show, storytelling, spoken word and poetry, and a talent show.

Church choirs within the area will be competing for the “Sound of the Gospel” competition to be named 2019 Kuumba Church Choir of the Year.

The Laurinburg Fire Department will be attending to help with the water activities at the festival. According to Gibson, they are hoping to have some line dancing to get more community members involved.

There will not be a Miss Kuumba Pageant this year, but the past contestants and those who participated last year are welcome to attend the festival.

Although this is the 29th year, Saturday will be marked as the 28th festival after getting canceled last year.

Gibson said with the devastation in the area, they were not able to have the festival and the community was disappointed, but the committee is excited to be able to come back this year.

“We are excited and joyful,” he said. “We hope to see everyone come out and we’re expected to have a great time.”

Octavia Johnson is a fall semester intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

