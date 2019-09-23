Board moves COW items to board meeting

Singletary Singletary

LAURINBURG — Despite meeting for several hours on Sunday, the Scotland County Board of Education will have to move a majority of what was on the agenda to its upcoming board meeting.

The board met as a committee for the end of year review, which will give all the data that has been released over the past year in one meeting. The data is gone over throughout the various meetings when the district receives them, but the end of year review allows for them to see it all again and look at it collectively.

The meeting, however, only made it through the goals for the schools on Sunday which lasted more than three hours. The principals were able to talk to the board about what works well for the students and what plans have gone in place this year to better serve the students.

“I think that each one of the schools shared their vision — a vision for growth for every school,” Board Chair Rick Singletary told WLNC. “If you noticed the areas highlighted were areas like literacy and EC population and attendance and you’re utilizing all staff to meet the needs of our students. I think with that progressive move we’re going to get some mileage from it. I look forward to the progress in the future.”

The remainder of the agenda, which includes more goals for the district and more data information, will be presented at the October board meeting.

Only covered portion of agenda Sunday