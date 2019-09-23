Viaje a Carolina del Norte (journey to NC)

A idea that was begun earlier this summer — to profile some truly inspirational local people, highlighting their inspiring lives — has personally delivered much more inspiration as I digested their many stories of personal sacrifices and guidelines for living a fuller life.

Last week as I sat down to converse with Chaty and one of her daughters, Elda, the many stories of their long journey from Guatemala to North Carolina were also paved with their personal stories of strong faith and determination.

The day before my visit with Chaty, she had received a huge surprise: Her brother, Ruben, had unknowingly flown from Guatemala to New York to pick up a bus and drive it back to Guatemala. He planned a return trip through Scotland County, telling Chaty’s daughters of his plan, and they kept mum — keeping the information from their mother.

Early Friday evening he surprised her, they enjoyed dinner together, a shopping spree, and an overnight stay before he continued his long drive back to his home.

Just a few years ago, Chaty Sagastume was working on her second degree at the university in Guatemala. She was a mother with a son and two daughters, and a recent divorcee. There were long days where she struggled to remain positive for herself and especially for her children, yet through her strong faith she did.

One day one of her teachers at the university shared with her a program that “brings the opportunity to international teachers to come and be part of an international exchange cultural program,” and with it an opportunity for a teaching career in the USA.

But Chaty had personal doubts: “I didn’t feel prepared or good enough to make it, but something that in this moment that I didn’t understand was telling me just keep going. The process for me was long because you have to complete all the important information and submit specific documents required to prove you are prepared for the position.

“During this time I experienced that when something is part of God’s plans for your life every door, every circumstance, and every moment are going to work just perfect for you.

It’s not easy to leave everything you know to start a new journey in a place where you don’t even know someone. Now I believe with my heart that in God’s plans this little town and this amazing community were waiting for me without knowing anyone.”

Yet, there was her closeness to her family, friends, country, and culture that pulled her in the opposite direction. Still, both of her parents supported her in pursuit of this new opportunity.

Guatemala is a tropical Central American country, bordered to the north by Mexico, the Pacific Ocean to its south, El Salvador and Honduras to its southeast, the Caribbean (or the Gulf of Honduras) to its east, and Belize to its east. It is roughly the same size as Louisiana or Tennessee with a population of about 17 million. It’s language is Spanish with several ancient Mayan dialects sprinkled in. The per capita income in Guatemala is less than one-quarter of that of North Carolina.

One selected for the exchange program, Chaty began searching on the Internet for information about the community that was chosen for her: Laurinburg and Scotland County. Admittedly, many of the personal comments posted on websites about our area were negative and left her a wee bit hesitant, but she forged on.

Her son, Gabriel, chose to remain behind in Guatemala. However, he changed his mind after he turned 21 years old, but he no longer qualifies to come to the USA. Chaty proudly shared that he works at a call center in Guatemala where everyone speaks English.

“He speaks (English) much better than us!” added Chaty.

Arrival in Scotland County

With five suitcases, Chaty and her 16-year-old twins, Elda and Linda, arrived in Laurinburg in late the summer of 2016.

“I saw none of the mentioned negatives once we arrived. Everyone was open and welcoming.” Chaty discovered: “People were so welcoming, there are so many opportunities, and the people were so willing to give of their time!”

She was assigned to teach Spanish in our middle schools. At her first school meeting she was fortunately seated beside fellow teacher, Jennifer McRae. They became fast friends. Jennifer invited Chaty and her daughters to attend church with her and her family at Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church. They did, and there a new world opened everyone.

Jennifer quickly became not only a close friend, but a guide in the Sagastume’s new country and a sort-of personal “mentor.” Chaty had an apartment, and sinks are nice for washing, but she needed to know where to find a laundromat, so she asked Jennifer. Surprisingly, a washer and dryer, gifts from the Old Laurel Hill community arrived at their apartment.

Despite her seemingly issues of adjusting to a new country, culture and language, Chaty faced far less hurdles than her daughters.

Linda and Elda began their junior year at Scotland High School without being able to speak English.

As Chaty shared: “The twins came here without speaking English, and Scotland High School provided help from the beginning and supported them as much as they could. Still it was very tough for them to adapt to a new country, new language, new school, and new culture.”

“They couldn’t understand anything at the school. Their classmates couldn’t communicate with them and couldn’t understand how hard it was for them to adapt at that time,” she said. “Linda and Elda fortunately had an opportunity to present a project in their English class, and for them to relate it with the most important values for them.

“They made the decision to use this opportunity to share a little bit about their background, to tell their classmates about Guatemala and its culture, and how important it was for everyone to be willing to accept their differences — their being from different countries, cultures, and speaking different languages.

“They also prepared a short speech at the end of the video sharing how personally difficult it was for them. In return the other students and teachers were surprised how they began their new journey, and strongly encouraged them to keep going!”

As Elda shared with me: They were initially lost at Scotland High School, but their perseverance paid off as they began to totally focus upon the spoken words in every conversation around them.

Now, having begun their fourth year in Scotland County; Chaty continues as a Spanish teacher in the Scotland County Schools, and Elda and Linda are in their second year of college with visions of becoming Registered Nurses.

The waters appear to have calmed, but their early storms of adjusting to a new life required all three of them to weather the gales with their strong faith and personal determination to succeed … and they did.

In concluding, a question had to be asked: “Knowing your closeness to your family, country, and your culture, would you prefer to eventually remain here or would you rather return to Guatemala?” Without hesitation she and Elda shared: “here.” Yet Chaty added: “But if we must return to Guatemala it will be accepted as a part of God’s plan.”

There are no doubts that our Scotland County community has been enriched by each of them – their bright dispositions and smiles, their faith and determination, and their contributions to education.

Here’s to wishing that they will someday, soon, become permanent, and valued part of their beloved Scotland County

Beacham McDougald is a Laurinburg resident and Scotland County historian.

