Larceny

LAURINBURG — A St. Andrews University student reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had stolen his backpack containing a Macbook and books valued at $1,460.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Tyzirion Wilkerson, 16, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Thursday for disorderly conduct. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Richard Smith, 38, of McGirts Bridge Road was arrested Thursday for a failure to appear out of Columbus County. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Dion Williams, 27, of Dover, Delaware was arrested Thursday for a fugitive warrant in connection to a shooting that occurred on June 1 out in Delaware. He was given a $500,000 bond and is pending extradition to Delaware.

LAURINBURG — Jimmy Stevens, 37, of Ashley Drive was arrested Thursday for assault on a female, communicating threats, and injury to personal property. He wasn’t given a bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_annacrime-10.jpg