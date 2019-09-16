Break-in

LAURINBURG — Tractor Supply Co. at Holly Square Shopping Center reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had cut the chain link fence causing $200 damage before stealing four 6×10 dog kennels.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Chiyako Tanner, 30, of Biggs Street was arrested Friday for failure to appear. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Carol Ntuli, 34, of Greensboro was arrested Friday for felony conspiracy, possession of counterfeit bills, attempted obtaining property by false pretense and resisting arrest. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Justin Davis, 32, of Fritz Street was arrested Friday for trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — James Pinkley, 26, of Laurel Hill was arrested Sunday for communicating threats, injury to personal property and assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Ronald Blue, 42, of Sally McNair Road was arrested Sunday for harassing phone calls and threatening phone calls. He wasn’t given a bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_annacrime-7.jpg