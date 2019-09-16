Walking against cancer

LAURINBURG — As Relay For Life enters its 23rd year in Scotland County, the event will be reaching $5 million raised since its beginning.

From 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday, teams and participants will take to the track at Scotland High School’s Pate Stadium selling items to continue raising money to find a cure for cancer. There will be food, entertainment as well as activities and games for kids and adults. Last year the event raised $170,000 and organizers say that this year’s goal is to beat that.

The event will kick off with the opening ceremony which includes a survivors lap, which is Co-Chair Stewart Thomas’s favorite part about the entire evening.

“It’s very emotional and fulfilling part to watch for everyone,” Stewart said. “It’s a symbol of hope and it gives us all a reminder of what we’re all fighting for … we call out their names during the lap and it means a lot to them too.”

While the survivor lap kicks off the event it’s the luminaria ceremony that plays a major role in both the event and the fundraising. Typically 700 to 1,000 luminarias line the track in memory of those lost to cancer and in honor of survivors and with 2,000 blank bags in the stand to represent the hope that there will be a cure for the deadly disease.

Luminaries can be purchased before the event from the different teams or until 7 p.m. at the stadium on the day of the event. The luminaria ceremony will begin at 9 p.m. with music provided by the Jim Morgan Band.

“We are so fortunate to have them provide, first the entertainment after the opening ceremony and then the music for the luminaria service this year,” said Co-Chair Carol Thomas. “And, again this year, we are privileged to have Lee Fields play the instrumental for the HOPE Lap.”

The Relay For Life event is open to the entire community and organizers encourage people to attend even without being a part of a team.

Event schedule is as follows

— 6 p.m. Opening ceremony

— 7:30 p.m. Jim Morgan Band

— 8:15 p.m. Cupcake reception for cancer survivors

— 8:45 p.m. Community relay choir

— 9 p.m. Luminary ceremony

— 10 p.m. George Medlock Band

— 11:30 p.m. Closing and Fight Back message

— Midnight is the Fight Back Lap.

