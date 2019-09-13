Relay celebrates survivors before main event

LAURINBURG — More than 300 cancer survivors and their caregivers joined together at the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church on Thursday evening for the annual Relay For Life of Scotland County Survivor Banquet.

The event is held to honor cancer survivors and their families as one of the three main goals Relay For Life of Scotland County has. The other two include educating the county on cancer and early detection and the other is to raise money for cancer research through the American Cancer Society.

“It was a great event and everyone had a wonderful time,” said Relay Co-Chairman Stewart Thomas. “We had a packed house with a lot of survivors and their caregivers.”

The event included a meal and entertainment for survivors and their family, and allowed for them to pick up the survivor T-shirts to wear at Friday’s annual Relay For Life event, which kicks off with a survivors lap.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and 14-year-old Daika Lee and her mom Laura Lee Thompson both spoke at the event to tell Danika’s story. She was 4 when she was diagnosed with cancer, but now 10 years later is caner free.

“The banquet gives survivors a support mechanism, since they have all been through almost the same thing,” Thomas said. “Cancer doesn’t discriminate, it can affect anyone at any age. It tells all of us that we all need to join the fight in finding a cure, because no one wants to be told they or a loved one has cancer.”

The local Relay event has been going for the past 23 years and Thomas added that the actual Relay event is a time for those who have worked to organize it to celebrate the success and look at the impact they’ve made in Scotland County before starting all over again.

”We’re hoping that a lot of people will come out to Pate Stadium,” Thomas said. “We’ll have food and entertainment so everyone will have a good time as well as learning more about the fight against cancer.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Stewart-Thomas.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_thumbnail_image1.jpg

Banquet held for more than 300