Two charged with murder of popular bartender

LUMBERTON — His boss, co-workers and customers are mourning the loss of a familiar face at a popular downtown restaurant who was murdered this week in his home.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrests of two people who have been charged with the beating death of Roderick Brewer, a longtime employee at Adelio’s Restaurant, where he worked as a bartender and server for 15 years. On social media many of the people who knew him expressed their grief at his loss and expressed how much they would miss him.

“I’m going to miss him a lot,” said Adelio Cruz, the restaurant’s owner.

Brewer, who was 55 years old, was kind, personable, laid-back and often one of the first servers to be requested by regular customers, Cruz said.

Laura Bullard, who also works as a bartender at the restaurant, said Brewer was loved.

“Roderick was very accommodating to his guests,” she said. “He was loved by so many of his guests.”

She said he would invest time getting to know the people he served, asking questions about their family members and personal lives, which customers appreciated.

Bullard described Brewer as a free spirit who loved to travel and loved his Jeep. He was eager to share his stories with customers and co-workers, she said. He had most recently Colorado, she said.

“Roderick was someone who definitely made an impact,” she said.

Cruz said he received many compliments on Brewer’s service from customers, and considered him professional and hard-working.

“The entire staff is a great big family,” Bullard said. “He worked for us for many years. You have that dynamic that any family has.”

Police have not yet named Brewer as the man who was killed. The body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Officer for positive identification.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, Kyle Todd Townsend, 33, of the 1300 block of East 11th Street, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary. He was arrested at the Police Department after police consulted with the District Attorney’s Office and placed in the Robeson County jail without bond.

The Lumberton Police Department SWAT, with the assistance of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, arrested Tyler Strickland, 28, of the 3000 block of Elizabethtown Road, at his home without incident, according to Parker. He was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary. He was also jailed under no bond.

The arrests come after Brewer’s body was found in a home at 205 W. 17th St. about 5:17 a.m. Wednesday as police conducted a wellness check. Police had received information that a back door had been kicked in and someone might be injured inside.

Parker said the investigation included interviews with several people, and the State Bureau of Investigation assisted in processing the crime scene and other aspects of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dereck Evans or Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected] Staff writer Jessica Horne contributed to this story. She can be reached at 910-416-5865 or [email protected]