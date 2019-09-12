City to openparking loton Monday

LAURINBURG — The final paving project for the new Laurinburg City Hall parking lot and drive-thru lane will finish up on Friday.

The parking lot was closed due to the paving, and residents coming to City Hall were directed to park on Everett Street and to follow the sidewalk around the parking lot and building to access City Hall.

The project is the final phase in the City Hall construction project and will bring more parking that’s closer to the building for residents visiting, as well as opening up the drive-thru for customer billing.

City officials added that the parking lot will be closed until Monday as the project finishes and normal operations will resume.

The 19,900-square-foot City Hall was opened to the public in May after construction began in the fall of 2017. The new building put all city offices under one roof with the Laurinburg Police Department on the bottom floor along with consumer billing and on the upper floor city staff offices and the city council chambers.

With the completion of the city hall everything was moved into the new building officials were able to begin asbestos abatement on the former municipal building which housed the city council chambers, police department and consumer billing.

Demolition of the municipal building began in mid-August.

For questions, contact the city of Laurinburg at 910-276-8257.

