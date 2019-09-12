Break-in

LAURINBURG — Mobile Home Parts Store on Scotland High Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had pried open the back door to the business and stole a black powder firearm from the office.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Food Lion on Northside Square reported to the police department on Wednesday that a female wearing a white shirt, red pants and orange hair came in and stole two rolls of ground beef valued at $22.47.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had taken a weed-eater valued at $200 from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Executive Park Road reported to the police department Wednesday what, while his 1994 Ford Mustang was parked at Taylor’s Detailing, someone had stolen $400 from inside it.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lincoln Street reported to the police department Wednesday that someone had caused $100 damage to the back left tire of her 2003 Chevrolet Impala.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Lasheka Littles, 36, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Wednesday for communicating threats. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Latesha Hunt, 27, of South Pine Street was arrested Wednesday for an order for arrest for threatening phone calls. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Donald McNair, 48, of Covington Way was arrested Wednesday for outstanding warrants for trespassing, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $2,000 bond.

