Couple takes over downtown clothing staple

LAURINBURG — For the past several decades, Eddie Monroe had brought men’s fashion to downtown Laurinburg through Uptown Fashions. But when he announced his retirement, one local couple decided they wanted to keep his legacy going — but while dressing the whole family.

Darrel and Tatiana Gibson took over the store and renamed it the Main Street Boutique back in July. While Monroe focused on men’s clothing only, the two have added women’s clothing and, by the start of the year, plan to carry children’s clothing as well.

“For us, the main goal is to clothe the entire family,” Tatiana said. “We have two and a half kids (she is currently expecting), and we like to color-coordinate too, and it’s really hard to find something for everybody. So our goal is to have something in town for the entire family.”

Tatiana added that it goes in with the store’s slogan, which is “keeping your family chic from their head to their feet.” Items in store range from dresses and suits to jewelry and shoes while customers are also able to order items as well. She added that they want to bring quality clothes at affordable prices.

“For us, this was never a dream,” Darrel said. “It was never a hope, it was very simple that Uptown Fashion was closing and we saw a need for this business to remain in the community as a vital part of Main Street — and just to provide our community with dress clothing.”

One thing the two were surprised to find was that people travel to visit Main Street with customers coming from South Carolina, Rockingham, Hamlet and Raeford as examples. They are also encouraging people to shop local as well and help support the local community.

“We’ve gained excitement for being young, local entrepreneurs,” Darrel said. “We’re hoping that our presence here says to young people in our community that you can offer vitality and excitement to your own home… If we don’t support local business and we don’t create what we want to happen it’s not going to happen. To sit back and expect other people are going to make it happen is unrealistic.”

The store is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is located at 158 S. Main St.

