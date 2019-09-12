Local attorney to hold student rights sessions

LAURINBURG — Attorney Brandi Jones-Bullock has always been interested in children, a characteristic that only deepened when she became a teacher.

Despite moving away from a teaching career to earn a law degree and open a practice in downtown Laurinburg, Jones-Bullock has continued to work with students — and on Friday, she will hold her first community event to educate a wide variety of people on student rights.

“I am hosting this event for our local Scotland County community … to give students and parents more knowledge of their legal rights in the areas of students with disabilities, school discipline, and policing in schools,” she said. “Parents and students need to understand their rights in these areas because they will be better able to advocate for themselves and their children when they understand what is and is not available to them.

“This creates better outcomes for our children and for our community as a whole,” she added.

The event will open at 2:30 p.m. with a session for local judges, then continue at 5:30 p.m. at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church with a session for students and parents. A light meal will be provided.

“I have invited Advocates for Children’s Services, which is a division of Legal Aid, to conduct the workshop,” Jones-Bullock said. “I will, of course, be helping them as well. They will use several handouts that include our local school statistics in their presentation.”

The 5:30 p.m. session is open and free to the public.

Friday event open to students, parents