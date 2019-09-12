NCDOT receives national award for promoting transportation projects

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation has been honored nationally for an initiative started last year to promote investments in multimodal transportation projects.

The 2019 NCDOT Mobi Awards has been honored with an Impact Award by the National Association of Development Organizations, a network of regional planning groups that promote economic development and quality of life. The first Mobi Awards program was held in April.

“We are proud that the innovation and creativity represented by the Mobi Awards was recognized by this national organization,” said Julie White, NCDOT’s deputy secretary for Multimodal Transportation. “The Mobi Awards are a powerful way to support and celebrate communities that use multiple modes of transportation to connect people to places. As our population grows and changes, a diverse menu of transportation options is critical to encourage continued economic growth.”

The Mobi Awards recognized North Carolina communities for transportation projects that improved their communities, such as bike and pedestrian paths, train and bus stations, and sidewalk improvements.

The Mobi Awards was one of 100 projects that NADO judges determined had significant impacts and illustrated diversity in services and program delivery.

Other hosts of the Mobi Awards included NC Go! The North Carolina Triangle Chapter of the Women’s Transportation Seminar and the N.C. State University Institute for Transportation Research and Education.

Plans are underway for the second annual Mobi Awards next Spring.