The Lord sends bread from heaven

The Hebrews left Egypt only because of the power of God. Plagues on the Egyptians left the Hebrews unscathed, and after their exit from Egypt the people were again delivered as God brought them safely through the Red Sea while crushing their enemies.

During their travels in the wilderness, they were thirsty and God provided suitable water for them, then he brought them to Elim, where they enjoyed water from twelve wells and the shade of seventy palm trees.

About a month after leaving Egypt, God led the children of Israel to the wilderness of Sin. According to Numbers 33:10, they camped near the Red Sea during this part of the journey. They were brought near to this place where God delivered them, and were reminded of His love and power.

God tests and proves people, and He does this perfectly because He not only knows how to test and prove, He knows what awaits us in the future. How will we react to what the future holds, and will we trust Him for all our needs?

The people’s provisions were low, even gone in the wilderness of Sin, “And the whole congregation of the children of Israel murmured against Moses and Aaron in the wilderness.” According to them, it would have been better if the Lord had killed them in Egypt. They had food in Egypt, and now they followed Moses who was going to let them die of starvation.

Moses was certainly no stranger to the harsh conditions of the wilderness, but to be faced with a possible two million complaining people must have been challenging to his faith. God told him, “I will rain bread from heaven for you.” The bread would fall at “a certain rate every day,” the Lord said, “that I may prove them, whether they will walk in my law, or no.”

That evening, the Lord fed the people meat. They complained about not having any meat, and the Lord caused quail to settle on the camp, and the children of Israel were able to capture and eat those quail.

The next morning the Lord rained bread from heaven, sending the manna that would be their daily bread for the next forty years. The Lord told them to gather only as much manna as they would eat in a day except for the day before the Sabbath when they would gather a double portion. He did this that He might prove them.

To prove the children of Israel was about testing them to see if they would be obedient, but the Lord was also teaching them a precious lesson in sending the manna each morning. Just imagine waking up to a miracle every morning. The Lord gave a visible sign of His supply of their daily bread.

If Christ Jesus is your Savior, you also awake every day to a miracle. He forgave you of your sins, made you a new person and gave you eternal life. Thank God for the living bread who came from heaven to save us.

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]