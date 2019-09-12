Jesus is never too late

Peter Chin wrote, “during the anxious moments that followed my mother-in-law’s heart attack, she was fortunate to receive immediate medical care. Later, her doctor told me that treatment within 15 minutes of a heart attack results in a survival rate of 33% for critical patients. But just 5% survive if treated beyond that time frame.”

Community, sometimes we have to admit that we do not like it when Jesus hesitates when it to comes to us; we don’t like it when he hits the pause button when we are in emergency mode, because the truth of the matter is, when things have gone from bad to worse, it is no time for Jesus to tarry — we want him to come right then.

My community family, when you are trying to wait on the Lord, when you are struggling with your faith, you need somebody around you to encourage you to believe the Lord to do what he said he would do.

I want to encourage somebody this morning when I say that “God is never too late,” despite what the doubters and the enemies say — even if the situation is dead and buried, God is never too late.

Friends, when the worst has happened, it is usually over; when they pull the plug, there is usually nothing else that they can do. When the milk has spilled, the damage has been done. It’s too late. That’s the world’s mentality and faith, and some of the faith community have taken on that personality: “Lord, it’s too late! You didn’t come when I prayed; it didn’t get any better; in fact it’s gone from bad to worse; the pain has not subsided and gone away; I still have to have surgery; my child ended up in jail anyway; somebody else got the promotion; somebody else got the man or woman that I wanted — it’s too late!”

Perhaps somebody reading this is in a “it’s too late” moment, or at least that’s the way it looks right now, and you want Jesus to come without delay — then you can identify with the religious leader who had a dying daughter and an anonymous woman who had an incurable disease (Mark 5:21-43). While on his way to the religious leader’s home, the woman approached him. This woman had a hemorrhage that was incurable and lasted for 12 years and was slowly destroying her (verse 25). No doubt it sapped her strength day after day; highly disappointed no doubt because her doctors gave her up as “too late” and because she had spent all of her money and had not got any better (verse 26 ).

However, she let nothing stand in her way as she pushes through the crowd to get to Jesus.

Let me encourage somebody today when I say, “if you are still breathing, it’s not too late,” so don’t buy into that. And community, how ironic, the woman had a disease for 12 years, and this man has a daughter dying at 12 years old. This woman touched his clothes and was immediately healed; she planned to slip away and get lost into the crowd, but Jesus turned and stopped her.

But why did he pull her out? And why did he not allow her to remain anonymous? First, he wanted to be more to her than just a healer; he wanted to be her savior! And no doubt her testimony encouraged the religious leader whose daughter was near death.

My friends, when God does something for us, we ought to tell somebody. Don’t keep it to yourself. Our testimony can help somebody else overcome; and then look at this father … it was bad enough that the crowd was slowing down their progress, but now this woman had to stop Jesus altogether!

So when one of the ruler’s friends arrived and announced that the girl had died, no doubt he felt that they were “too late.” If the crowd had not hindered him or this woman had not stopped him, maybe Jesus would have got there in time to save her. But readers, sometimes Jesus will wait until the situation is dead, just so he can show up and be God. And God will get the glory!

Jesus arrives at the ruler’s house, takes Peter, James and John and her parents with him, comes in and sees all the weeping and crying going on over the little girl’s death. He says to them, “why are you crying, she is only sleeping.” And they laughed him to shame. (Paraphrasing) “You must be crazy …. it’s too late!”.

Community, doubt and faith are not a good mix. The great “I am” is never too late! Jesus put them all out, took the little girl by the hand and said, “daughter, I say unto you, arise.” And the girl arose, got up and walked. They were all amazed. Community, don’t buy into this “it’s too late” syndrome; He may not come when you want Him; but He’ll be there right on time.

Praise God, He’s never too late.

The Rev. George Ellis is pastor at Uni0n Grove Missionary Baptist Church.