Shaw sees graduation rate increase

LAURINBURG — At Monday’s Board of Education meeting, the board got a look at the updates for the end of the year data — with Shaw Academy seeing a large improvement.

Executive Director of Testing and Accountability Rachel Burris told the board that the school had seen a graduation rate improvement of nearly 15% with 92.86% of students graduating on time.

“This is a huge celebration,” Burris said. “That is very significant because that’s helping to raise our three-year average… Shaw Academy exceeded all targets under their new alternative accountability model and although that’s not a formal letter grade like we have at our other schools it is a big celebration for them that they exceeded the targets.”

At the elementary and middle school levels Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Valerie Williams showed a list of where the grades levels ranked regionally for ELA, math and science.

For math, the district ranked fourth out of 14 for eighth grade, 10 out of 14 for both sixth and seventh grade, 13 out of 14 for fifth grade and 14 out of 14 for third and fourth grade.

In ELA the district ranked 10 out of 14 for eighth grade, 12 out of 14 for sixth grade, 13 out of 14 for fourth, fifth, and seventh grades and 14 out of 14 for third grade.

Science was only scored in fifth and eighth grade, with fifth grade ranking 12 out of 14 and eighth ranking sixth out of 14.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Valerie Williams, the district overall saw a proficiency improvement in science which she credits to the STEM bus which has helped students while the district did see a decrease in math scores.

“It was an EOG renorming year in math and we experienced decreases in three through seven in math and because our EOG and math I scores were calculated in eighth-grade math we did see an increase in proficiency there,” Williams said. “We see there is growth throughout three through seven in our overall EOG proficiency’s.”

For the high school level, the schools ranked eight out of 14 for math III, 11 out of 14 for both math I and CGR, 12 out of 14 for English II and 13 out of 14 for biology.

There were several other celebrations for schools as well with IEJ, South Scotland, Scotland Early College High School and Shaw meeting growth. South Scotland, Sycamore Lane, Scotland High School and Shaw also all improved the growth index at the schools.