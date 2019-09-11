St. Andrews to host poetry reading

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University will be hosting a poetry reading by Gibbons Ruark on Thursday.

The event will take place in Orange Lounge on the Laurinburg campus of St. Andrews starting at 8 p.m.

Ruark was born in Raleigh in 1941 and grew up in various Methodist parsonages in the eastern part of the state. Educated in the state’s public schools — most notably those in Laurinburg where he graduated from high school, and at The Universities of North Carolina and the University Massachusetts — he taught English largely at the University of Delaware until his retirement in 2005.

He has published his poems widely for more than 50 years. Recent poems appear in The New Yorker and the Irish Times. Among his nine collections are Keeping Company (Johns Hopkins, 1983), Rescue the Perishing (LSU, 1991), Passing Through Customs: New and Selected Poems (LSU, 1999), Staying Blue (Lost Hills Books, 2008) and The Road to Ballyvaughan (Jacar Press, 2015).

The recipient of numerous awards, including three NEA Poetry Fellowships, residencies at The Tyrone Guthrie Centre in Ireland, a Pushcart Prize and the 1984 Saxifrage Prize for Keeping Company, he now lives with his wife Kay in Raleigh.

