Getting veterans their due

LAURINBURG — Michael McNey loves Scotland County, but he is passionate about helping veterans. Thankfully for him, he has been able to combine the two for the past year.

McNey, who left Florida in October 2018 to move here, visited with the Laurinburg Rotary Club on Tuesday to talk about his job with Scotland County Veterans Services.

“It was right as Hurricane Michael was getting into Florida,” he said. “How many people can say they had a hurricane named after them as they were moving out of Florida?”

On a more serious note, McNey said he learned very early in life that serving veterans was what he wanted to do. After a career in the U.S. Air Force, that’s the path he chose.

“I had a mentor who told me, ‘people in this world want to leave a legacy … will you become a positive or negative legacy?’,” McNey said. “I always remembered that.”

He added that there are a lot of things people can be taught, but “you just can’t teach passion, and that’s what I have in this job.”

McNey started as a VA benefits advisor, then moved into a position as a VA benefits trainer.

“That gave me the chance to see more of how the VA really works,” he said.

Since coming to Scotland County, McNey has enjoyed getting to know people, getting to know the community and, of course, working with disabled veterans. He’s also enjoyed getting compliments from others in the field.

“One of the biggest compliments came from the folks at the Moore County Veterans Services Office,” he said. “They told me veterans from Scotland County aren’t coming to them as much as they used since I’ve been here. That means a lot to me.”

McNey said his job is pretty simple.

“My job is talking with people and explaining things so they understand what will happen,” he said. “And I love doing that. If it takes two hours, I’ll take that time. I just want to get them what they have earned.”

He also explained a new federal program called the Mission Act.

“Most people don’t even know about this yet,” McNey said. “But if a veteran has been going to the VA for two years or more, then they are eligible for free health insurance at the urgent care facility (across from Walmart).”

Veterans can contact McNey by calling 910-277-2597 or by email at [email protected] His office is located at 517 Peden St. in Laurinburg.

