Dual enrollment to be offered to more students

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday and got an update on Senate Bill 366.

Superintendent Ron Hargrave briefly told the board about the bill at the August meeting, which was put forth by State Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Richmond, to allow the opportunity for all high school students to take college courses.

“The bill is designed to allow freshman and sophomores to dual enroll,” Hargrave said. “Parents should have the right to decide if their child is ready to take college-level courses at the ninth grade and certainly at the 10th grade. It opens up the doors for them to take those courses at an early grade.”

At Monday’s meeting, Hargrave explained that he did meet with Richmond Community College and it was determined that. since the first semester had already begun. the steps had been put in place to allow students the opportunity to take the college courses second semester.

“Those courses will come through the CTE department and there are a number of courses that have been identified for students to take,” Hargrave said. “As time goes on those courses will be widening … we already have the opportunity for our juniors and seniors to take these courses, but it opens the doors for our freshman and sophomores.”

He explained that the freshman and sophomores would have to qualify to partake in the courses and the district would set the criteria.

Before the bill, only juniors and seniors at the high school could apply to dual enroll, but the district does have Scotland Early College High School which allows students to get an early start on college courses. At the August meeting, Hargrave said that voiced some concern with the possibility of it impacting SEarCH but the district would just have to wait and see how the program goes.

— The Scotland County Civic League was given the key player award for their participation in back to school. The organization had greeters at the schools for the first day of classes to welcome students back with smiling faces.

— The board also voted to make-up one of the two day’s missed for Hurricane Dorian with traditional schools having a makeup day on Oct. 29 and for SEarCH would have a digital learning day on Oct. 14. The digital learning day would be a trial to see if it would be possible to do digital learning days in the future to make up for missed school days.

