LUMBERTON — B comes before M in the alphabet, but on the District 9 ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives, McCready comes before Bishop.

So does Scott and Smith.

That is how the candidates for the District 9 seat were listed on the ballot, prompting calls to our newspaper from those who were sure that something was afoul, and prompting us to dig deeper.

State law used to allow for the candidate of the sitting governor to be listed first on the ballot, but no longer, perhaps because some studies show that there is a slight advantage to being listed first, however miniscule.

So now state law requires that there be two drawings to determine order, first to grab a letter as a starting point, and second to determine progression.

The day the filing period ended, that drawing was done at the State Board of Elections, and the letter picked was F, and the progression was forward. So all the ballots in District 9, and not just in Scotland County, show the order as: Dan McCready, Democrat; Jeff Scott, Libertarian; Allen Smith, Green Party; and Dan Bishop, Republican.

If you think this is fake news, here is video evidence on the state Board of Elections’ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NCSBE/videos/400406424091244/