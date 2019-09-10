LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Junior Service League, will hosting a Fall Candidates Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 15, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Scotland County Courthouse, located at 212 Biggs St. in Laurinburg.

The forum will provide an opportunity for municipal office candidates to express their views to the residents of Scotland County.

Residents will be given an opportunity to question candidates with their concerns affecting the county and to meet candidates running for political offices. Each candidate will have two minutes to make opening remarks about his or her platform and qualifications.

After all candidates have made opening statements, the media will ask questions followed by audience questions.

For information on the 2019 Fall Candidate Forum, contact the Chamber at 910-276-7420.