Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hood Street reported to the police department on Saturday that he his Hi-Point .40-caliber firearm was missing from the residence after having friends over.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Sunday that while parked at Arby’s on South Main Street someone broke into her 2015 Chevrolet Spark and stole her purse with assorted debit cards and identification cards along with $15 in change and assorted medication.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kinston Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had taken the tire and hubcap off of his 1996 Ford pickup and replaced it with another tire. The suspect also entered the residence and stole $200 cash and assorted medications.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sugar Road reported to the police department on Friday that she had found two deep scratches on both sides of the 2019 Nissan Sentra that she was renting.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Candice Barrington, 40, of North Caledonia Road was arrested Friday for failure to appear. She was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shakiyla McKinnon, 27, of Dickson Street was arrested Saturday for failure to appear for identity theft, obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy. She was given a $20,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kadedra Ellison, 22, of Kennedy Street was arrested Saturday for trespassing and misuse of the 911 system. She was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Gregory Caulder, 37, of Hill Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear. He was given a $2,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_annacrime-3.jpg