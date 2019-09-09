Habitat to hold big fundraiser Saturday

LAURINBURG —Blue tarps continue to dot Scotland County, a reminder that damage to homes from Hurricane Florence in September 2018 and the heavy rains that followed remains a problem. But Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County is working hard to alleviate that problem.

On Saturday, the organization will hold its largest fundraiser — ‘A Night to Raise the Roof’ — at the Scotch Meadows Country Club from 7:30 p.m. to midnight in an effort to raise money to support the Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

“We are continuing to repair or replace roofs of homeowners who suffered damage during the storm,” said Chris Carpenter, executive director of Habitat. “We are also repairing damage to ceilings and walls that resulted from leaks in those roofs.”

Carpenter added that raising money for the relief effort is vitally important for Scotland County because the need is so great.

“We have completed 76 projects as of Aug. 31, (but) I can easily see a need for at least that many more,” he said.

Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County’s attempt to hold an outdoor festival in 2018 to raise money for roof repairs was washed out by Mother Nature. That caused Carpenter and organizers to consider a different solution this year.

“The weather (last year) really affected it in a negative way,” he said. “This year we changed the event and created something to be held indoors (and) feel it will be a tremendous success.”

With the event looming in a few days, there are still tickets available. Tickets purchased by Tuesday will be $65 per person or $125 per couple; after Tuesday they will be $80 per person or $150 for a couple — and there are a few levels of reserved table prices, as well: Hope Builder gets six tickets; Dream Builder gets eight tickets and special recognition; and the Legacy Builder gets 16 tickets, special recognition and a sponsorship logo on Habitat’s custom-built roof to be displayed over the hors‘doeuvres table and then in the store.

“This is such an important ministry for our community and has already helped so many people,” said Habitat’s Restore manager Elizabeth Spry.

Tickets are available this week at Habitat ReStore, Harley’s Tuxedo or Scotland Bling. Anyone with questions can call Spry at 276-3395.

Carpenter said Habitat plans to hold the fundraiser annually.

“We will probably move the date back a couple of weeks to avoid some other things happening in the county, but we definitely plan to continue it,” he said. “We want to continue our Roof Repair Ministry for the elderly and disabled after we finish using all of the funds for storm victims.”

Another major project for Habitat in Scotland County continues to be the home-building ministry. So far, 48 homes have been completed since 1992, and No. 49 will be finished in Laurinburg within the next few weeks.

“We plan to start our 50th next spring,” Carpenter said. “It should be a tremendous celebration.”

W. Curt Vincent

