LAURINBURG —One-Stop Early Voting ended in Scotland County with a flurry last week, with 426 registered voters casting ballots Friday for the 9th congressional district special election, followed by another 170 ballots cast on Saturday.

That two-day total of 596 brought the final tally to 2,997.

The breakdown of the voters was:

— 1,899 Democrats; 458 Republicans; 634 unaffiliated; and five Libertarians.

— 1,547 were white; 1,272 were black; 92 were Native American; nine were Asian; 19 were “other;” and four were multi-racial.

— 1.702 voters were women; 1,252 were men; and 44 were undetermined.

The general election for the 9th District congressional seat will be Tuesday, and all 10 precincts will be open in Scotland County.

The names that will appear on the ballot are Democrat Dan McCreedy, Republican Dan Bishop, Green Party member Allen Smith and Libertarian Jeff Scott.

For information, contact the Board of Elections at 910-277-2595.

Special election is set for Tuesday