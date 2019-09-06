Dorian makes little impact on Scotland County

Hammond Hammond

LAURINBURG — Hurricane Dorian has officially left the area and brought minimal damage to the local area.

Local officials met at the Scotland County EOC for the final briefing from the National Weather Service out of Raleigh on Friday for the impact to the central parts of the state, which saw some tornadoes and heavy rain.

Scotland County, however, only saw around 2 inches of rain and no flooding. Scotland County Emergency Services Director Roylin Hammond said that there was only one area of U.S. 401 South that was blocked due to a tree that also knocked over some powerlines, causing some to be without power, but that was the only area in the county that lost power for an extended period of time.

“We prepared for the worse but got the best, because we had very little impact,” Hammond said. “It was no different than a serious thunderstorm in the summer, so we were very fortunate.”

Hammond added that the Emergency Operation Center, which has been staffed 24-hours-a-day since Thursday morning, would be closing Friday since the storm had officially moved out of the area. He added that the EOC will continue to hold meeting twice a day when the next storm hits since it allows everyone to hear the correct information at one time from the same source.

“We’re especially appreciative of all our partners that attended our EOC meetings and briefings,” Hammond said. “We’re all in this together and it shows that they were attentive to the situation and we very much appreciate that. Even though nothing happened it could have so we look forward to continuing our relationship with them because this will not be the last hurricane to threaten Scotland County.”

During the final briefing, the National Weather Service showed a look at the Atlantic Ocean where two disturbances could form into cyclones that meteorologists are watching that could evolve in the next 48 hours as well as a tropical storm.

“We were very lucky, it could have been a lot worse,” Hammond said. “There’s two more out there, I hope they go somewhere else … the peak of hurricane season is Sept. 15 and we’re not even there yet but we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

As of Friday, all local governments were operational and Scotland County Schools goes back to a regular schedule on Monday for students and staff.

