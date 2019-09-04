Board of Elections to close Thursday

The Board of Elections met today at 2 pm and unanimously voted to closed the Elections office and early voting for Thursday, Sept. 5. The Elections office and early voting will re-open on Friday, September 6, at 7 am with voting lasting until 7 pm.

From the State BOE

We have created a special webpage for information about Hurricane Dorian as it pertains to ongoing elections in the 3rd Congressional District, 9th Congressional District and city of Charlotte. It is here: https://www.ncsbe.gov/VotingandDisasters.