Courts to close

All Scotland County Courts are cancelled for Thursday, September 5, 2019, and the clerk’s off ice will be closed. Everybody having a case will receive a letter with a new court date or the public may lookup a criminal court date at www.nccourt.org. It may be early next week before the system is updated.

A decision will be made about Friday’s schedule during the day on Thursday. A recorded message with the most current information may be reached by calling 910-266-4404.

It is recommended that anybody traveling call ahead to the clerk’s office.