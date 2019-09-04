Schools to close Thursday, Friday

September 4, 2019

Due to the threat of tropical storm weather conditions arriving in our area overnight and lasting through early Friday morning, for Thursday and Friday, September 5 and 6, all Scotland County Schools and district offices will be closed for both students and staff. Again, all schools and district offices will be closed tomorrow and Friday.

Please continue to monitor the forecast for possible changes to weather conditions. Also, please heed all emergency services warnings and make every effort to stay safe.

