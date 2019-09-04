A really easy dish perfect for parties

Katelin Gandee Creating Quick Meals Katelin Gandee Creating Quick Meals

Recently at The Laurinburg Exchange, we had a lunch party to celebrate fellow reporter Jael Pembrick, who has now departed us to go to a television job in Nebraska. Naturally, I had to find something to cook and, at that point in time, I wasn’t really in the mood — so I went with the easiest thing I could think of … “Crock-Pot Queso,” and this stuff was delicious.

The original recipe is found on Pinterest but I spiced it up just a little bit — aka added more cheese, sour cream and garlic — since it didn’t call for garlic. I will say this thing refused to get a nice smoothness to it which was one thing I was slightly sad about. I’d add more milk to make it more liquidity then it would be too much then chunky again, I swear it couldn’t make up its mind.

But the dip still tasted delicious and was a pretty big hit around the office. The smell is also amazing and it tortured us since I had it in the crock-pot all morning.

So if you’re looking for something quick and easy to make for your next work party or holiday party, as those start to get closer, this is a good one that will be a hit with everyone.

***

Ingredients …

12 ounces of white American cheese

8 ounces of pepper jack cheese

8 ounces of cream cheese

8 ounces of sour cream

10 ounces of Rotel tomatoes and green chilies

1/2 cup of milk

1 tablespoon of garlic

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of onion powder

***

Directions …

If you want an easier clean take a crock-pot bag and place it inside then add all the ingredients except the milk to the crock-pot. Heat on high for 15 to 20 minutes until it has begun melting. Add the milk and stir, leave on high for several more minutes until everything is mixed.

Serve right away or keep it on low while continuously stirring until ready to eat.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]